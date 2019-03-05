Hyundai smartphone key, Shape-shifting Aston Martin, VW Buggy returns: What's New @ The Car Connection

Hyundai wants to turn your smartphone into a car key

Hyundai on Monday unveiled a smartphone-based digital key that is capable of functions such as unlocking and locking the doors, starting the car, and more. The automaker said it may begin introducing near-filed communication on its cars as s soon as this year in some markets.

Ford builds its last Taurus sedan

The Ford Taurus, once a beacon of American sedan supremacy, went out of production Friday. The last Taurus, a silver sedan with a moonroof, rolled off the automaker's Chicago assembly line, marking the end of full-size four-doors from Ford.

2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid vs. 2019 Honda Insight: Compare Cars

Sometime, around the moment we found nutrition labels and no longer considered Thursdays to be part of the weekend, frugal and inexpensive commuter cars began to make sense. It’s cool, we all grow up.

Aston Martin Vanquish Vision Concept

From Motor Authority:

Aston Martin AM-RB 003 hypercar debuts with V-6 power, shape-shifting panels

Aston Martin is going to great lengths to develop a world-beating hypercar in the form of the Valkyrie, including snagging hugely successful Formula 1 race car designer Adrian Newey to be the project's lead.

Imagine by Kia concept envisions an electric commuter car that's also fun

Kia on Tuesday unveiled the Imagine by Kia concept car at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show, and said the tiny runabout was all about making the mundane fun.

Q4 e-tron concept previews Audi's first EV based on MEB platform

While Audi has confirmed the brand will introduce a gasoline-powered Q4 crossover SUV to slot between the Q3 and Q5, the automaker is also working on an electric Q4 e-tron which it previewed in concept form Tuesday at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show.

Volkswagen ID Buggy concept

From Green Car Reports:

VW ID Buggy teases potential of electric-car platform with some beach fun

Volkswagen has already served up a suite of concepts for its upcoming electric vehicles built on its modular electric architecture (MEB). While most of those are likely headed to volume production in some form, now it’s brought out a fun one: the VW ID Buggy concept.

Iconic Italian name revived for Pininfarina Battista show car in Geneva

With an infusion of cash from Indian auto giant Mahindra, storied Italian automaker Pininfarina is branching out on its own with a new all-electric hypercar.

Kia EV concept showcases brand’s future, more electrified design direction

With its "Imagine by Kia" concept car revealed today at the Geneva Motor Show, Kia aims to show that electric cars don’t have to look boring—that, actually, they can look exciting and emotional.