Uber extends rewards program across the US

Uber launched its rewards program in nine U.S. cities this past January and on Monday the ride-share company extended the program nationwide.

Uber Rewards will be available in over 100 U.S. cities for all riders to take advantage of, and those who do will be rewarded accordingly. The program features four tiers for riders shuffled into Blue, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond categories. Any rider earns points for every dollar spent on an Uber ridesharing service and the rewards increase every time a rider moves into a new tier. Riders will earn one point for Uber Pool or Uber Eats delivery, two points for UberX, UberXL, Select, and wheelchair-accessible rides, and three points for Uber Black or Black SUV rides.

Even in the Blue tier, Uber will throw a $5 voucher at riders for every 500 points earned, but the more glamorous features are locked away in the upper categories. Riders will move to Gold status after earning 500 points, Platinum will be unlocked after 2,500 points, and Diamond is reserved for riders with 7,500 points. Points are bankrolled for six months, and after that, they restart at zero, which means there won't be riders indefinitely graced with Diamond status.

Some of the nicer features of the reward tiers include the ability to cancel and rebook a ride without a fee in the Gold tier and priority airport pickups for Platinum members and capped charges on favorite destinations. For Diamond members, they won't receive any delivery fees for Uber Eats services, free upgrades to Uber Black rides will surprise riders, and 24/7 phone support is part of the highest rewards tier.