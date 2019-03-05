Volvo to limit its future cars to 112 mph top speed

Volvo on Monday said that it will limit the top speed of its future cars to 112 mph as part of an effort to reduce car-crash fatalities.

Volvo called the move the beginning of a discussion about whether automakers should actively alter or limit a human's behavior behind the wheel in the name of safety. Of course, 112 mph is nearly double the speed limit in some countries.

Volvo has said there are three areas it wants to focus on in terms of safety: speeding, intoxicated driving, and distracted driving. The major push for new safety reforms comes is part of its Vision 2020 strategy that it laid out in 2008. In 2013, the automaker bolstered the strategy and said that its goal is not only for there to be no fatalities in its cars built after 2020.

Although active safety systems such as automatic emergency braking can reduce the likelihood of a crash or help make the impact less severe, Volvo said there are "gaps" that must be addressed to achieve its Vision 2020 goal.

When it comes to speeding, Volvo said future efforts might include automatically reducing a vehicle's speed in school zones or near hospitals using geofencing technology.

The conversation has only begun for Volvo, which will host a safety summit in its hometown of Gothenburg, Sweden, on March 20 to expand on possibilities to reduce intoxicated and distracted driving.