Volvo to limit its future cars to 112 mph top speed

2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
Sean Szymkowski Sean Szymkowski Contributor
March 5, 2019

Volvo on Monday said that it will limit the top speed of its future cars to 112 mph as part of an effort to reduce car-crash fatalities. 

Volvo called the move the beginning of a discussion about whether automakers should actively alter or limit a human's behavior behind the wheel in the name of safety. Of course, 112 mph is nearly double the speed limit in some countries. 

CHECK OUT: Volvo green-lighted to test self-driving cars in Sweden

Volvo has said there are three areas it wants to focus on in terms of safety: speeding, intoxicated driving, and distracted driving. The major push for new safety reforms comes is part of its Vision 2020 strategy that it laid out in 2008. In 2013, the automaker bolstered the strategy and said that its goal was for zero fatalities in its cars built after 2020.  

Although active safety systems such as automatic emergency braking can reduce the likelihood of a crash or help make the impact less severe, Volvo said there are "gaps" that must be addressed to achieve its Vision 2020 goal.

When it comes to speeding, Volvo said future efforts might include automatically reducing a vehicle's speed in school zones or near hospitals using geofencing technology. 

The conversation has only begun for Volvo, which will host a safety summit in its hometown of Gothenburg, Sweden, on March 20 to expand on possibilities to reduce intoxicated and distracted driving.

Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

First Drive: 2019 Ram 2500 and 3500 heavy duty puts 1,000 lb-ft of torque to work with confidence First Drive: 2019 Ram 2500 and 3500 heavy duty puts 1,000 lb-ft of torque to work with confidence
Big power, big choices: Tips for buying a new heavy-duty truck Big power, big choices: Tips for buying a new heavy-duty truck
2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI undercuts GTI at $26,890 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI undercuts GTI at $26,890
Sharpened claws: 2020 Jaguar XE sedan refreshed Sharpened claws: 2020 Jaguar XE sedan refreshed
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.