Uber bikes, Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster, Tesla price cuts: What's New @ The Car Connection

Uber's bikes proving more popular than its cars

One U.S. city actually prefers Uber's eBikes to traditional ride-hailing, and the results came as a shock to the company itself.

2012-2016 Kia Soul models recalled over fire risk

Hyundai and Kia last month widened a fire risk recall to include nearly 380,000 Kia Soul hatchbacks.

2019 Toyota RAV4 vs. 2019 Honda CR-V: Compare Cars

It doesn’t have the ring of “Frazier-Ali”—or even Todd Bridges-Vanilla Ice—but the 2019 Toyota RAV4 and 2019 Honda CR-V are automotive heavyweights that square off daily on dealer lots.

Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster

From Motor Authority:

Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster ready to rock your world

Mercedes-AMG's GT R sports car was developed with the sole purpose of putting down serious lap times, but for some track enthusiasts the allure of open-top driving is too powerful and for that reason the folks at AMG have developed the GT R Roadster.

Ford ends North American production of Taurus

In a sign of the times, Ford in 2015 unveiled its redesigned Taurus in China, where large sedans still sell in significant numbers.

Mercedes-AMG S65 Final Edition waves goodbye to twin-turbo V-12

The Mercedes-AMG S65 Final Edition waves goodbye to a stalwart powerplant: the company's 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-12.

2018 Tesla Model S and 2018 Tesla Model X

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla cuts more than $10,000 off price of Model S and X

Along with its announcement of a new base Model 3 Standard Range last week, Tesla also announced that it would cut prices across the board, including on its more expensive Model S and Model X vehicles.

Ford C-Max Energi, Fusion Energi owners still waiting for cooler charge cords

Six months after Ford issued a recall over a fire risk and its charge cords, some drivers of Ford plug-in vehicles still don’t have the peace of mind of a new charge cord.

Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow Formula E electric racing car debuts in special livery

Mercedes-Benz is formally entering Formula E electric-car racing for the upcoming 2019-2020 season, and for the upcoming Geneva Motor Show it has revealed what it terms a “teaser” version of the racing car, called the EQ Silver Arrow 01.