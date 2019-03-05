Kia Sedona minivan recalled for sensor that could keep airbag from deploying

2018 Kia Sedona
March 5, 2019

The Kia Sedona minivan has been recalled over a faulty wiring harness that may not detect a child or child seat in the passenger front seat, which could affect the airbag's ability to deploy.

The NHTSA released documents last week that indicate the fault only affects 2015 through Sedona with manually adjustable passenger's seats. The occupant detection system's wiring harness may break down over time from passengers sitting in the seat. Eventually, the degradation means that the system may not recognize a child or child seat in the front seat, which could keep the airbag from deploying in the event of a crash.

Kia said the recall affects 2015-2018 Sedona models. In total, 94,389 vehicles are subject to the recall.

Owners will need to bring their Sedona to a dealer to check the occupant detection system and a technician will remove the harness clip between the system and the mat sensor to keep the wires from bending. However, if the technician finds damage to the system, the Sedona will receive a new front passenger seat cushion. The new seat cushion will protect the system from damage. Kia will also reimburse owners who've had repairs done prior to the recall announcement.

Owners will begin receiving notification of the recall no later than March 19 for the recall to begin.

