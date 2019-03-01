Subaru to recall 1.3M Impreza, Crosstrek, Forester cars and crossovers in U.S.

2014 Subaru Forester
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz Senior Editor
March 1, 2019

Subaru will recall about 1.3 million compact cars and crossover SUVs built in Japan between 2008 and 2017 to rectify an issue that could prevent their brake lights from illuminating.

The recall covers certain Impreza, Crosstrek, and Forester models built during that time period, although not every vehicle is affected. Specifically, the recall covers certain 2013 to 2017 Crosstreks, 2008 to 2016 Imprezas, and 2014 to 2016 Foresters. 

At fault is a brake light switch located behind the brake pedal that may cease working if silicone-based cleaning lubricants are used and leak into the component. If the switch stops working, the brake lights will not illuminate. Subaru will instruct its dealers to replace the switch for free on the recalled vehicles. 

Subaru said that the brakes will continue to work, even if the lights do not illuminate.

The automaker is aware of about 20 reports in the U.S. of non-functioning brake lights and said it will begin alerting owners of affected vehicles in the coming weeks. 

The recall is the automaker's largest, not counting the Takata airbag recall that has affected nearly every carmaker, and it's the latest in a string of quality gaffes for the fast-growing automaker. In January, the automaker halted production in Japan to rectify a steering defect, and late last year it issued two recalls over a trip computer problem and a stall risk

