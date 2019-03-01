2019 Nissan Leaf Plus boasts 226-mile range, costs $37,445

The new longer-range 2019 Nissan Leaf Plus is predictably more expensive than the standard electric car, Nissan said Friday. The 2019 Leaf S Plus costs $37,445, which puts it at about $6,500 more than the base Leaf. However, the Leaf Plus' 226-mile range apes the 150-mile rating for the standard Leaf.

That works out to about $87 per extra mile, at least up front, and it makes the Leaf Plus competitive with the $37,495 238-mile Chevrolet Bolt EV and the just-announced 220-mile $36,200 Tesla Model 3.

MORE: The $35,000 Tesla Model 3 arrives, with asterisks

The Leaf Plus goes on sale this month in three trim levels: S, SV, and SL. The Leaf Plus SV costs $39,405, while the range-topping Leaf Plus SL is priced at $43,445.

The Leaf Plus SV adds to the S active safety tech, navigation, and adaptive cruise control. Leaf Plus SLs add leather upholstery and a few other features.

The electric car's longer range is due to a more power-dense lithium-ion battery pack compared to the standard Leaf as well as a more powerful electric motor. The Leaf Plus comes standard with the portable charging cable that's optional on the standard car, too.

The Leaf Plus is physically identical to the standard Leaf aside from including an upsized 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment in place of the standard 7.0-inch unit, blue exterior trim highlights, Plus badging, and an "e+" logo on its charging port cover.

Nissan will sell both the Leaf and the Leaf Plus side by side, at least for now. It's not clear how much longer the 151-mile Leaf will stick around, however.