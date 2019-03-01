$35,000 Tesla is here, 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Self-driving Tesla: What's New @ The Car Connection

$35,000 Tesla Model 3 arrives with 220-mile range, and a $1,200 asterisk

The long-promised $35,000 Tesla Model 3 electric car was unveiled Thursday, albeit with a host of asterisks attached to that number. Additionally, the automaker said that it will switch to online-only sales.

Americans are spending more time than ever behind the wheel

Since 2014, Americans have collectively increased the amount of time spent behind the wheel. On Wednesday, AAA, reported the results of a study showing that Americans spend 20 more minutes on average driving than they did in 2014.

Uber's bikes proving more popular than its cars

One U.S. city actually prefers Uber's eBikes to traditional ride-hailing, and the results came as a shock to the company itself.

Teaser for Honda Tomo concept debuting at 2019 Geneva auto show

From Motor Authority:

2019 Geneva auto show preview

The 89th running of the Geneva International Motor Show gets underway on March 5 and organizers have confirmed over 100 world or European premieres. More than 70 exhibitors will be present, too, including all your favorite performance and luxury marques plus a number of newcomers.

2020 Ford Bronco spy shots

Ford is known to be working on a compact pickup truck slotting below the recently launched Ranger; Jim Farley, Ford president of global markets, made the confirmation in January.

Feel the teal: Porsche Classic restores one-off 1984 911 Carerra 3.2

Porsche Classic tackles many restorations, but recently, a special 911 arrived for an overhaul. The car is a 1984 911 Carerra 3.2 and it's truly a one-off sports car.

Tesla Model 3 dashboard in Autopilot testing with IIHS [CREDIT: IIHS]

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla Full Self-Driving will still require drivers when it arrives later this year

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that he expects Tesla vehicles to have "Full Self-Driving" capability by the end of 2019.

Mercedes joins forces with BMW to build an electric ecosystem

Making electric cars accessible to more people requires developing an ecosystem that would help drivers charge, and occasionally get to destinations that might not yet be ideal for an electric car—like a long road trip.

Tesla Model 3 Standard Range arrives soon at $35,000 and 220 miles. Really.

In 2016, Tesla created a fever pitch over its Model 3 promise: $35,000 with a range of 220 miles. The company claimed more than 450,000 reservations were made for the Model 3, at $1,000 each, in part because of that low price and high range.