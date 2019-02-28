2019 Ram 2500 and 3500 driven, 2019 VW Jetta GLI priced, Audi plug-in hybrids: What's New @ The Car Connection

First Drive: 2019 Ram 2500 and 3500 heavy duty puts 1,000 lb-ft of torque to work with confidence

The 2019 Ram 2500 and 3500 heavy-duty trucks can tow up to 35,100 pounds and can boast a turbodiesel with 1,000 pound-feet of torque, but they do even more than those massive numbers indicate.

UAW files lawsuit against GM over decision to idle car factories

The United Auto Workers union served General Motors a fresh lawsuit on Tuesday over its decision to idle four assembly plants in the U.S.

Gone for decades, French automaker Peugeot plans US return

Peugeot was last seen in the U.S. in 1991, but next decade, the French brand plans to return to American showrooms.

2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI

From Motor Authority:

2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI racing to showrooms with $26,890 base price

Volkswagen's new Jetta has been on sale since last year, but the enthusiast's choice of the compact sedan is will soon head to dealers. On Wednesday, VW announced prices for the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI, and the sporty sedan starts at $26,890, which includes an $895 destination fee.

First drive review: 2019 Ram 2500 Power Wagon conquers nearly anything

If it can’t climb up the hill, it’ll just pull itself over the hill.

2019 Lexus IS 300 F Sport Black Line Special Edition darkens the mood

Following the introduction of the Lexus NX F Sport Black Line Special Edition, the Japanese luxury brand has applied a similar treatment to its compact sport sedan. On Monday, Lexus released details on the 2019 IS 300 F Sport Black Line Special Edition, which is all about monochromatic luxury.

Audi A8, A7, A6 and Q5 plug-in hybrids

From Green Car Reports:

Audi plans new plug-in hybrid Q5, A6, A7, and A8 for Geneva reveal

Audi's future plans for plug-in vehicles involve more than the all-electric e-tron quattro scheduled to roll out later this year.

Volvo taking on Tesla with Chinese-built Polestar 2 electric car: details and photos

Ahead of the Geneva auto show, Volvo’s Polestar electrified performance-car brand has revealed its first all-electric model and first volume-production model, the Polestar 2.

Germany fines BMW over diesel emissions

German automakers have been under a microscope when it comes to emissions from their diesel cars, which were formerly bestsellers in Europe.