Volvo takes on Tesla Model 3 with new Polestar 2 electric car

Numerically speaking, the Polestar 2 electric car that was unveiled Wednesday is one behind the Tesla Model 3. But the new small car from Polestar, which is owned by Volvo, has a lot of catching up to do.

According to Volvo, the 78-kwh lithium-ion battery and 408-horsepower electric motor will produce a range close to 275 miles. That's longer than the 264 miles offered by the standard Tesla but it doesn't match the Model 3 Long Range's 310-mile rating. Still, Polestar said that the new car will sprint to 62 mph from a stop in less than five seconds.

MORE: Refreshed 2020 Volvo XC90 crossover SUV adds Android Auto, rear captain's chairs

In Europe, the Polestar 2 will launch in the summer of 2020 at around $63,000 before a $44,000 base model eventually arrives. Polestar hasn't said how much the car will cost in the U.S., however.

Polestar 2

Where the Polestar 2 may stand out is in its styling, which pairs the pert lines of the Volvo S60 with the XC40's crossover flair. That it draws from the XC40 is no huge surprise since the Polestar 2 shares its underpinnings with Volvo's smallest crossover SUV. The Polestar 2's interior is spartan, but not as stark as the Model 3's minimalist dashboard. In the Polestar 2, Volvo launches a new Android-based infotainment system that uses the Google operating system's natural speech voice commands.

Following up on the shapely $155,000 Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid coupe flagship, the Polestar 2 sedan is the second electric car to be unveiled by Volvo's new division. Although the Polestar 2 will be sold through franchised dealers, the automaker isn't planning elaborate showrooms stocked with dozens of cars. Instead, Polestar will likely launch first on the West Coast and the cars will be displayed in Tesla-like stores located in cities.

Polestar hasn't said when its lineup will become available across the U.S.