Sharpened claws: 2020 Jaguar XE sedan refreshed

The 2020 Jaguar XE sedan unveiled Tuesday has a new interior that borrows tech from Jaguar Land Rover's more expensive models and puts a conventional gear lever back in the driver's hands.

The XE has a revised look outside, with slimmer headlights, a revised bumper, and a wider grille that give it a wider look than before. At the rear, the bumper was also reworked in the name of visual width and improved aerodynamics. A new set of taillights feature LEDs and the "J-blade" headlights seen on other Jaguars are now standard.

READ THIS: 2019 Jaguar XE Review

Inside is where the 2020 XE benefits the most. Jaguar upgraded its interior trim and made leather upholstery and embossed head rests standard fare. A newly optional 10.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment migrates to the XE from the I-Pace electric crossover. The center console gains dual touchscreens to handle vehicle functions, but also includes physical controls that don't leave drivers high and dry. Also newly optional are a wireless phone charging pad and a rearview mirror that turns the mirror into a high-definition camera.

Other changes to the interior include the introduction of a traditional gear selector, multi-function steering wheel, and a 12.3-inch instrument cluster display that replaces the traditional gauges with a full screen in front of the driver as additional optional equipment. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability are now standard.

CHECK OUT: 2019 Jaguar I-Pace trails Tesla with 234-mile electric range

Jaguar made changes to the powertrain lineup for the refreshed XE in the process as well. The V-6 and turbodiesel engines available on the outgoing model have been dropped. Instead, buyers can choose from two turbocharged inline-4 engines. The P250 badge represents the 247 horsepower output, while the P300 badge denotes 296 hp from the same engine. Regardless of which output, both tunes make 295 pound-feet of torque. With the P300 model and standard all-wheel drive, the XE zips from 0-60 mph in 5.4 seconds. AWD is optional outside of the P300 trim and rear-wheel drive is standard.

The 2020 XE costs $40,895 to start, which includes a $995 destination charge. Look for the sharpened Jaguar to reach dealers this summer.