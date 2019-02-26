2020 Toyota Corolla driven, Peugeot to return to US, Porsche Macan goes electric: What's New @ The Car Connection

First drive review: Which 2020 Toyota Corolla should you buy?

No-nonsense, dependable, durable: no matter which 2020 Toyota Corolla you mention, those words inevitably come up, and for good reason. The Corolla became a go-to choice of car shoppers decades before the device on which you’re reading this was invented.

VW to pump $1.7B into Ford's self-driving car subsidiary

Volkswagen will reportedly invest nearly $2 billion into the self-driving car development arm of Ford Motor Company, The Wall Street Journal said Tuesday.

Senators push for keyless ignition standards

After a bombshell report showed that keyless ignition systems have contributed to a rise in accidental carbon-monoxide deaths, two senators are pushing for new standards.

2019 Peugeot e-208

From Motor Authority:

Pull out your berets as Peugeot is returning to US

Peugeot will return to the United States and Canada in the next decade, parent company PSA Group announced Tuesday.

Next Porsche Macan will be electric

The Porsche Macan will be turned into an electric car when it undergoes a redesign early next decade.

Korea-only 2020 Genesis G90 limousine makes us jealous

With an additional 11-plus inches tacked onto it, the 2020 Genesis G90 limousine has arrived to coddle passengers. Last Tuesday, the luxury brand revealed the long-wheelbase model, which is set for sale locally in South Korea this month.

2019 Porsche Macan

From Green Car Reports:

Fully electric Porsche Macan due by 2022 will replace gasoline model entirely

Porsche has somewhat publicly, for months if not years, been examining the possibility of producing an electric version of its top-selling model, the Macan.

What name should Ford revive for a future electric vehicle? Take our Twitter Poll

Ford has teased its planned 300-mile-electric performance SUV, but so far it's thin on details—other than the fact that it's supposed to be inspired by the performance of the Mustang (and, to some degree the F-150 Raptor off-road pickup.)

GM rolls last Chevy Volt off Detroit assembly line

With the end of Chevrolet Volt production last week, it looks more like pure electric cars are winning the race to transform driving over more complicated, if versatile plug-in hybrids.