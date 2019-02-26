EU moves to make active safety tech mandatory on new cars

A European Union committee last week unveiled a proposal for new regulations that would require cars to be equipped with a raft of collision-avoiding active safety tech.

The EU said in a release that its House of Representatives will vote on the Internal Market Committee's proposal in March. The proposed mandate is to better align cars with an aging population and more pedestrians and would make the following equipment standard in every new vehicle sold in the EU:

- Adaptive cruise control

- A standard interface for installing an alcohol ignition interlock

- Driver drowsiness warning

- Advanced driver distraction warnings

- Automatic emergency braking

- Reverse detection

- Accident data recorder

Importantly, the new rules would no longer exempt certain SUVs and vans from the requirements. All vehicles would need to follow the new regulations and the EU regulations state the technology would need to include user instructions so consumers understand how they work. In addition, the new technology would need to feature feature safety nets to ensure the cars are not susceptible to cyber attacks.

The committee said that the mandate would pave the way for future self-driving cars, whether they reach the market and still require human interaction or drive themselves at all times. The EU said that the goal is to acclimate consumers to the advanced technology ahead of autonomous vehicles.

The announcement did not include a timeframe for when the EU would phase in the new regulations.