EU moves to make active safety tech mandatory on new cars

2017 Renault Zoe
Sean Szymkowski Sean Szymkowski Contributor
February 26, 2019

A European Union committee last week unveiled a proposal for new regulations that would require cars to be equipped with a raft of collision-avoiding active safety tech.

The EU said in a release that its House of Representatives will vote on the Internal Market Committee's proposal in March. The proposed mandate is to better align cars with an aging population and more pedestrians and would make the following equipment standard in every new vehicle sold in the EU:

- Adaptive cruise control

- A standard interface for installing an alcohol ignition interlock 

- Driver drowsiness warning

- Advanced driver distraction warnings

- Automatic emergency braking

- Reverse detection

- Accident data recorder

READ THIS: NTSB calls on Congress to make collision-avoidance tech mandatory for new vehicles

Importantly, the new rules would no longer exempt certain SUVs and vans from the requirements. All vehicles would need to follow the new regulations and the EU regulations state the technology would need to include user instructions so consumers understand how they work. In addition, the new technology would need to feature feature safety nets to ensure the cars are not susceptible to cyber attacks.

The committee said that the mandate would pave the way for future self-driving cars, whether they reach the market and still require human interaction or drive themselves at all times. The EU said that the goal is to acclimate consumers to the advanced technology ahead of autonomous vehicles.

The announcement did not include a timeframe for when the EU would phase in the new regulations.

Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2020 Kia Soul hatchback costs $18,485 to start; perky turbo costs $28,485 2020 Kia Soul hatchback costs $18,485 to start; perky turbo costs $28,485
First drive: 2020 Kia Soul grooves into low-price rhythm First drive: 2020 Kia Soul grooves into low-price rhythm
First drive review: Which 2020 Toyota Corolla should you buy? First drive review: Which 2020 Toyota Corolla should you buy?
Refreshed 2020 Volvo XC90 crossover SUV adds Android Auto, rear captain's chairs Refreshed 2020 Volvo XC90 crossover SUV adds Android Auto, rear captain's chairs
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.