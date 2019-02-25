Distracted driving, VW T-Roc R, 2019 Nissan Leaf Plus: What's New @ The Car Connection

States moving to penalize distracted drivers more, even though the cost is already too great

Casey Feldman planned the summer between her junior and senior years at Fordham University on the New Jersey shore, working the last “non-aggravation” job she wanted as a young adult.

Daimler, BMW merge mobility operations with $1.1B investment

German rivals BMW and Daimler said Friday that they've merged their car-share operations in a bid to challenge Lyft, Uber, and others in the burgeoning mobility sector. BMW and Daimler, which owns Mercedes-Benz, invest $1.1 billion combined into the joint venture.

Waymo self-driving car navigates flashing traffic light, follows police signals

Self-driving cars aren't ready for prime time yet, but they continue to show promising signs of intelligence. The latest example is Waymo's self-driving Chrysler Pacifica that successfully navigated a broken traffic light and followed a police officer's hand signals.

2019 Volkswagen T-Roc R

From Motor Authority:

Volkswagen T-Roc R revealed with 2.0-liter turbo, 296 horsepower

Volkswagen will use next week's 2019 Geneva International Motor Show to reveal the T-Roc R.

2020 Volvo XC90 bows with minor changes, updated powertrains globally

Volvo has ever-so-slightly freshened its largest SUV. The 2020 Volvo XC90 debuted on Friday with minor tweaks to the exterior and interior. For global markets outside of the United States, the XC90 also gets new electrified powertrains.

Brick by brick, build your own Lego 1967 Ford Mustang GT

Occasionally, Lego creations don't quite mimic the real thing, but Lego and Ford have nailed it with this 1967 Mustang GT replica.

2019 Nissan Leaf

From Green Car Reports:

First drive review: The 2019 Nissan Leaf Plus delivers more power, 226-mile range at last

At the moment, there are more Nissan Leafs on the world’s roads than any other electric car in history—closing in on 400,000. As of Jan 1, Nissan had delivered 380,000 Leafs globally, 130,000 of them in the United States.

Chinese Kandi electric cars a step closer to U.S. arrival

The federal government has given initial approval for the Chinese electric car manufacturer Kandi to import two electric cars to the U.S. in coming years, the company announced to investors last week.

Reused Nissan Leaf batteries make happy campers with powered pop-up trailer

Electric-car batteries need to get recycled or reused at the end of their road. And campers are always in need of more batteries to stay out longer and run more things without resorting to gas power.