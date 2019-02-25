Australia introduces emoji license plates

The Australian state of Queensland takes texting so seriously that it'll soon put emojis on car license plates.

The state's third-party vanity license plate vendor, Personalised Plates Queensland, said last week that it will soon offer one of five emoji designs as a license plate theme in addition to other layouts with bright colors or rugby team logos. The program will offer just five of the more than 2,800 Unicode Standard emojis that currently exist: one that's winking, another that's smiling, one with hearts for eyes, one that's laughing and crying, and one wearing sunglasses. E

mojis with rather less appropriate connotations are off limits.

Drivers can then mix two letters and three numbers to create their own plate.

The emojis are a decorative graphic and not a part of the registration number embossed on the plate, meaning drivers won't have to fess up that they put a face with hearts for eyes on their plate when they're registering for parking pass, for instance. However, the plates could help the police identify cars since it's easier to remember an LOL emoji than a string of numbers and letters.

The plates go on sale March 1 with a price of about $340 at current exchange rates. Pre-orders for the plates are open right now.