Australia introduces emoji license plates

Sean Szymkowski Sean Szymkowski Contributor
February 25, 2019

The Australian state of Queensland takes texting so seriously that it'll soon put emojis on car license plates.

The state's third-party vanity license plate vendor, Personalised Plates Queensland, said last week that it will soon offer one of five emoji designs as a license plate theme in addition to other layouts with bright colors or rugby team logos. The program will offer just five of the more than 2,800 Unicode Standard emojis that currently exist: one that's winking, another that's smiling, one with hearts for eyes, one that's laughing and crying, and one wearing sunglasses. E

mojis with rather less appropriate connotations are off limits. 

Drivers can then mix two letters and three numbers to create their own plate. 

CHECK OUT: Arizona becomes third state to offer digital license plates

The emojis are a decorative graphic and not a part of the registration number embossed on the plate, meaning drivers won't have to fess up that they put a face with hearts for eyes on their plate when they're registering for parking pass, for instance. However, the plates could help the police identify cars since it's easier to remember an LOL emoji than a string of numbers and letters. 

The plates go on sale March 1 with a price of about $340 at current exchange rates. Pre-orders for the plates are open right now.

Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

First drive: 2020 Kia Soul grooves into low-price rhythm First drive: 2020 Kia Soul grooves into low-price rhythm
2020 Kia Soul hatchback costs $18,485 to start; perky turbo costs $28,485 2020 Kia Soul hatchback costs $18,485 to start; perky turbo costs $28,485
2019 Ram Heavy Duty pickup truck will cost $35,090 to start 2019 Ram Heavy Duty pickup truck will cost $35,090 to start
Refreshed 2020 Volvo XC90 crossover SUV adds Android Auto, rear captain's chairs Refreshed 2020 Volvo XC90 crossover SUV adds Android Auto, rear captain's chairs
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.