Walk a few blocks, save a few bucks with Lyft's newest option

Lyft users can now avoid surge pricing and lock in the lowest possible ride rate with the ride-sharing company's newest option: Shared Saver.

The company said last week that users can now save money by selecting their ride type to Shared Saver, which requires the user to walk a few blocks to their pick up and final destinations. Lyft said that it may take a few extra moments for its app to calculate the locations for pick up and drop off. The feature provides users the best available price for their ride by hoofing it a few blocks, rather than the driver coming directly to a rider's current destination.

The option should be especially popular during pesky surge pricing times. When numerous users request Lyfts, it creates a surge in activity and raises rates for riders. With Shared Saver, walking to a pick up destination and traveling by foot to the final destination (again, only a few blocks, per Lyft) streamlines the process.

Users will need to select the option in the Lyft app under "Ride Type." From there, the rider will need to confirm the pick up area, and the app will provide on-foot navigation to show a user where to walk. After a Lyft picks them up, the app will show a final navigation screen for walking directions to the final destination. Prices will still vary by distance and route, but it will be cheaper than having a driver pick up and drop off at the exact points. A little exercise never hurt anyone, either.

The new feature is now live on the Lyft app for iOS and Android.