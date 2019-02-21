Nissan Murano recall, Audi e-Tron ad, California's Autobahn: What's New @ The Car Connection

2009 Nissan Murano recalled for ABS quirk

The 2009 Nissan Murano has been recalled due to a fault with its braking system that could lead to an unusually long pedal travel.

2019 INFINITI QX30 Review

The 2019 Infiniti QX30 is a pint-sized crossover SUV with a German heart and Japanese curves. While on the small side even for a subcompact luxury crossover SUV, it’s fun-to-drive and had has a quality feel, warranting a 5.6 out of 10 rating overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Nissan Altima recalled for passenger door that could open when window is lowered

Nissan issued a recall covering 341,003 Altima sedans over the possibility the rear passenger doors could open when a passenger lowers the window. The brand filed the recall in December, but it was approved last week by the NHTSA.

Audi e-tron ski slope ad

From Motor Authority:

Audi pays homage to 1986 ski slope ad with e-tron SUV

Audi made a name for itself in the late 20th century with its Quattro all-wheel-drive system, and today, the brand wants to show a shift to battery electric vehicles won't change Quattro's prowess.

6-cylinder Porsche 718 Cayman spy shots

Porsche booted the flat-6 engine from the Boxster and Cayman when it updated the cars for 2017, and added a 718 to their names in the process.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC and CLA Shooting Brake set for Geneva debut

Mercedes-Benz has a bumper lineup for next month's 2019 Geneva International Motor Show.

Freeway, Los Angeles, 2009 (photo by Myriam Thyes via Wikimedia)

From Green Car Reports:

California Autobahn: Bill proposes to cut emissions by adding fast lanes

In the wake of the debate over California’s complicated, delayed, and over-budget Los Angeles-to-San Francisco high-speed rail project, a bill introduced to the California State Senate last week comes up with a simpler solution: just add more freeway lanes, and get rid of the speed limit entirely in those new lanes.

Argonne develops lighter, cheaper, more efficient motor for EVs, charging

Saving weight and increasing efficiency and power are among the most common goals for electric-car engineers. The biggest breakthroughs in those specs generally come in batteries. But it's not the only place.

What effect to you expect the Green New Deal to have for electric cars? Twitter poll results

If the goal of the Green New Deal proposed by Democrats in Congress is to get people talking about a transition to renewable energy, then it looks to be gaining traction.