Nissan Altima recalled, McLaren 600LT Spider driven, VW carbon targets: What's New @ The Car Connection

Nissan Altima recalled for passenger door that could open when window is lowered

Nissan issued a recall covering 341,003 Altima sedans over the possibility the rear passenger doors could open when a passenger lowers the window. The brand filed the recall in December, but it was approved last week by the NHTSA.

Ram Heavy Duty pickup trucks recalled for potential steering linkage separation

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles issued a recall last week to address a steering linkage that could separate and cause a loss of control on nearly 575,000 Ram Heavy Duty trucks.

DC could subsidize Lyft, Uber rides when subway is closed at night

To combat loss of public transportation service at night during scheduled maintenance, Washington, D.C.'s Metro subway system could subsidize Uber and Lyft rides to make up for the inconvenience.

2020 McLaren 600LT Spider

First drive review: 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider sounds serious, delivers on the track

Arizona Motorsports Park sits beside Luke Air Force Base outside Phoenix, so visiting drivers are treated to a non-stop free display of air power courtesy of F-16s and F-35s.

The Swedish dream: Koenigsegg wants to build thousands of cars per year

Koenigsegg may have the hardware to compete with heavyweights such as Ferrari or Lamborghini, but the Swedish automaker remains a low-scale operation. In the years to come, that appears set to change.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan demand outstrips production capacity

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan marked the opulent luxury brand's first foray into the SUV market with its debut last May, and it's been nothing but good news for the company ever since.

Volkswagen ID Neo concept, 2016 Paris auto show

Ahead of electric-car production, VW demands suppliers cut carbon emissions

As Volkswagen ramps up to build a new generation of mass-market electric vehicles in the aftermath of its diesel scandal, regulators and environmental groups will likely be paying close attention to their emissions—especially the emissions created in making them.

Do you look forward to wireless charging at home? Take our Twitter poll

Last week, news came that could make finally help bring wireless charging to more electric-car drivers.

GM launches Arīv electric bikes, but not for U.S.

Back in November, General Motors held a naming contest for a new electric vehicle—not a car, but a foldable electric bicycle.