British hospital uses miniature cars to ease kids' worries ahead of surgery

The last place kids want to spend time is in the hospital, but one medical center in Britain has a fleet of miniature cars to help kids keep their minds off of surgery.

The BBC reported on the mini cars used at the James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough, highlighting a frequent visitor named Alfie.

Alfie requires constant medical attention, but he certainly loves stepping into a mini Bentley car to ride around the hospital hallways with. We see in the video the hospital operates a range of cars in its fleet. There's an Audi R8, Tesla Model S, a Mercedes-Benz, and a Bentley Bentayga. Surely, the hospital will continue to add to its roster of luxury and sports cars for the youngest patients.

Alfie says the cars make him feel really good and he loves driving "super-duper, duper fast" in the Bentley.

Every young patient is able to choose the car he or she would like to drive to their operation appointment in hopes the cars ease their nerves and calm them before heading in for surgery. For children, it's the little things that can make a big difference.

