British hospital uses miniature cars to ease kids' worries ahead of surgery

Toy cars for children patients at British hospital
Sean Szymkowski Sean Szymkowski Contributor
February 23, 2019

The last place kids want to spend time is in the hospital, but one medical center in Britain has a fleet of miniature cars to help kids keep their minds off of surgery.

The BBC reported on the mini cars used at the James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough, highlighting a frequent visitor named Alfie.

Alfie requires constant medical attention, but he certainly loves stepping into a mini Bentley car to ride around the hospital hallways with. We see in the video the hospital operates a range of cars in its fleet. There's an Audi R8, Tesla Model S, a Mercedes-Benz, and a Bentley Bentayga. Surely, the hospital will continue to add to its roster of luxury and sports cars for the youngest patients.

CHECK OUT: Duh of the Day: Boys Like Cars Even As Very Small Children

Alfie says the cars make him feel really good and he loves driving "super-duper, duper fast" in the Bentley.

Every young patient is able to choose the car he or she would like to drive to their operation appointment in hopes the cars ease their nerves and calm them before heading in for surgery. For children, it's the little things that can make a big difference.

The Car Connection thanks our tipster, who prefers to remain an International Man of Mystery.

Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

Audi unveils new tech to ride "wave" of green lights Audi unveils new tech to ride "wave" of green lights
2020 Kia Telluride crossover SUV rated as high as 23 mpg combined 2020 Kia Telluride crossover SUV rated as high as 23 mpg combined
Refreshed 2020 Volvo XC90 crossover SUV adds Android Auto, rear captain's chairs Refreshed 2020 Volvo XC90 crossover SUV adds Android Auto, rear captain's chairs
2019 Ram Heavy Duty pickup truck will cost $35,090 to start 2019 Ram Heavy Duty pickup truck will cost $35,090 to start
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.