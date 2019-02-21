2009 Nissan Murano recalled for ABS quirk

The 2009 Nissan Murano has been recalled due to a fault with its braking system that could lead to an unusually long pedal travel.

According to documents filed with the NHTSA in December that were released last week, the Murano's ABS hydraulic control unit could interact with brake fluids that contain "specific corrosion preventative additives." If a reaction occurs in the braking system, the hydraulic control valves may not close.

The issue affects 86,265 2009 Murano models, and should the valves not close due to a reaction with brake fluid, the driver may experience longer than normal pedal travel. Specifically, a preventative zinc coating could react with the brake fluid and create a gel-like substance. Over time, the gel may harden and cause the spring used to return the valve to a closed position to stay open, which could lead to longer braking distances. Increased braking distance could increase the likelihood of a crash. Nissan said in the filing that the issue will only occur after the ABS is engaged while driving.

Nissan's remedy for the problem is to have its dealers flush the braking system with DOT 4 brake fluid and then test the hydraulic control units to check for sticking valves. If the valves continue to stick, the hydraulic control unit will be entirely replaced free of charge.

Nissan began notifying owners of the new recall on Feb. 4.