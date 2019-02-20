2019 Hyundai Tucson Night Edition adds upscale BBS wheels

The 2019 Hyundai Tucson Night Edition crossover SUV will be dressed for the evening when it is revealed later this year. We don't know exactly what it'll look like, but we can guess.

Discovered Tuesday by Cars Direct in an order guide, the 2019 Night Edition Tucson will feature black trimmings and additional equipment that pushes its price $3,000 to a grand total of $31,695 including destination. The lofty sum for the crossover nets buyers a gloss black grille with a dark chrome surround, gloss black side mirrors, dual exhaust outlets, and a set of 19-inch BBS wheels with a black satin finish. The black cues compliment a choice of gray, white, or red exterior colors.

The Tucson Night Edition was last seen on the 2017 Tucson.

Inside, the interior is covered in black cloth to keep with the darkened exterior elements theme. Night Edition models also receive a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, plus aluminum pedals for a racier look. Hyundai added the option of a panoramic sunroof, which is currently only available with the Tucson Ultimate trim.

While the package is mostly about the sportier looks, the Tucson Night Edition will add a different mix of active safety features. Every Tucson is equipped with automatic emergency braking, but the Night Edition adds an upgraded system with pedestrian detection. Adaptive cruise control is also standard on the special edition crossover.

It's unclear when we'll see Hyundai reveal the Tucson Night Edition, but it will join a fray of rivals who offer similar black-out packages. The unique mix of sporty elements and active safety features should appeal to a segment of customers looking to jazz up the crossover.

Pictured above is the current Tucson.