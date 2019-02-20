Ram Heavy Duty pickup trucks recalled for potential steering linkage separation

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles issued a recall last week to address a steering linkage that could separate and cause a loss of control on nearly 575,000 Ram Heavy Duty trucks.

The NHTSA approved the recall Jan. 25. In total, the new recall covers 573,876 Ram HD models spanning the 2013-2017 model years. Specifically, 168,250 2013-2017 Ram 3500 trucks, 370,622 2014-2017 Ram 2500, and 35,004 3500 Chassis Cab pickups are involved. The recall covers four-wheel-drive trucks but does not apply to rear-wheel-drive models.

According to the documents filed with the NHTSA, the outboard steering linkage jam nut could come loose and allow one end of the drag link to separate. Without the jam nut securely fastened, the driver could experience a loss in directional control, which increases the risk of a crash without any prior warning.

To fix the problem, FCA will have its dealers inspect affected Ram to see if the nut torque values meet requirements. If they do, a technician will weld the nuts to the adjuster sleeve. If they do not meet requirements, the entire steering linkage will be replaced free of charge. If owners have already had the issue repaired in the past before the recall, FCA will reimburse customers as long as they provide the receipt or other proof of purchase for the repair.

Owners will begin to receive notification on the recall no later than March 16.