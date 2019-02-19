2020 Kia Telluride mpg, Ford Focus ST revealed, Ford Explorer Hybrid priced: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Kia Telluride crossover SUV rated as high as 23 mpg combined

Fuel-economy ratings for the 2020 Kia Telluride show that the automaker's biggest crossover SUV won't exactly be frugal, but it'll be on par with its big crossover SUV rivals.

Buick Cascada on the chopping block as automaker scales back its car lineup

Convertible fans have just a few more months to buy one of the last American-brand droptops. Buick last week confirmed a long-running rumor that it will discontinue its Cascada convertible after the 2019 model year.

Faulty fuel pump prompts Honda, Acura to recall 437k cars and crossover SUVs

Honda last week recalled nearly half a million sedans and crossovers SUVs sold under both its mainstream Honda and its upmarket Acura divisions due to a defective fuel pump.

2019 Ford Focus ST

From Motor Authority:

New Ford Focus ST debuts with 276 horsepower, forbidden fruit status

Hot hatch fans in the United States are likely still mourning Ford's decision last year to skip the new generation of the Focus locally, and now they'll have to suffer fresh salt in the wounds as the Blue Oval has just unveiled the car's sporty ST variant.

Color night vision technology could revolutionize how we see in the dark

When we think of night vision, our minds automatically turn to grainy black and green images.

Honoring the Class of 1994: They’re now ‘classics’

You might not yet be used to saying 2019 rather than 2018, but the new year brings with it a fresh batch of cars that are now 25 years old, That’s right, the Class of 1994 is now considered “antique” or “classic” by many jurisdictions.

2020 Ford Explorer, 2019 Detroit auto show

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Ford Explorer Hybrid will carry a price tag over $50k

Although Ford plans to woo electric-vehicle fans—and attract a new crowd to plug-in vehicles—with its upcoming, Mustang-inspired all-electric crossover, arriving next year, it’s the fully redesigned Explorer that will probably continue to do the heavy lifting for Ford on the family-vehicle front.

Production-bound Porsche Taycan electric car spotted cold-weather testing

Porsche's first electric car, the 2020 Taycan sedan, is sold out for a year—with a significant chunk of reservations held by Tesla owners.

2021 Ford Mach E: What we know about 300-mile electric SUV

Grab some of the pony-car attitude and affordability of the Ford Mustang. Put it into a fully electric vehicle that channels some of what makes the Tesla Model 3 Performance so much in demand, versus other EVs. Support it and nurture it