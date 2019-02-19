2019 Ram Heavy Duty pickup truck will cost $35,090 to start

The least expensive version of the redesigned 2019 Ram Heavy Duty pickup truck will cost $350 more than the outgoing model, the truckmaker said Tuesday.

For $35,090 including a mandatory (and hefty) $1,695 destination charge, the 2019 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Tradesman trim level in regular-cab configuration with a long bed includes a 6.4-liter V-8 gas engine paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels. Adding four-wheel drive bumps the price by about $2,900 and the 6.7-liter turbodiesel engine likely to be popular with Ram Heavy Duty buyers costs $9,100 more.

Consumers are more likely to start with the 2019 Ram 2500 Bighorn, which is sold in Texas as the Lone Star, for $39,340 in regular cab, long-bed configuration. Only the Ram 2500 Tradesman and 2500 Ram Bighorn trim levels can be had in the regular-cab body; other trim levels are crew cab-only.

Crew cabs start at $38,645 in 2500 Tradesman trim and $43,795 in 2500 Bighorn trim. The longer Ram Mega Cab adds even more stretch-out room inside at $48,195 to start.

The 2019 Ram 2500 Laramie adds leather upholstery and other dress-up features for $50,795 to start in crew-cab, short-bed configuration. The off-road-oriented 2019 Ram 2500 Power Wagon comes only in crew-cab, four-wheel-drive configuration for $54,595.

Generally, the Ram 3500 costs around $1,400 more than an equivalent 2500. With its beefed up frame, a Ram 3500 fitted with a 1,000 pound-feet of torque version of the turbodiesel engine is rated to tow as much as 35,100 pounds.

For those with budgets to match the Ram Heavy Duty's capabilities, the most costly version is the Ram 3500 Mega Cab Limited with four-wheel drive for $68,745.