Buick Cascada on the chopping block as automaker scales back its car lineup

Convertible fans have just a few more months to buy one of the last American-brand droptops. Buick last week confirmed a long-running rumor that it will discontinue its Cascada convertible after the 2019 model year.

The 2019 Buick Cascada is the only front-wheel-drive convertible from a Detroit automaker and one of just a handful of four-seat droptops left on the market. Automotive News first reported Buick's plan to drop the Cascada but did not say when the convertible will end production.

The Cascada's discontinuation comes at about the same time that Buick will cease building its LaCrosse full-size sedan, meaning the Regal five-door hatchback and station wagon will be the automaker's only traditional passenger cars in the U.S. as the automaker shifts its lineup in favor of more popular crossover SUVs. 

The Cascada's demise is no major surprise, however, since the former General Motors subsidiary that builds it under contract for Buick dropped its version of the convertible in Europe last fall. The Cascada is built by Opel, which Buick parent GM sold to a French automaker in 2017. 

Buick launched the Cascada in 2016 in the U.S. Last year, the automaker sold about 4,200 convertibles, a 26-percent drop from the year prior. 

