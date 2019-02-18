2020 Kia Telluride crossover SUV rated as high as 23 mpg combined

2020 Kia Telluride
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz Senior Editor
February 18, 2019

Fuel-economy ratings for the 2020 Kia Telluride show that the automaker's biggest crossover SUV won't exactly be frugal, but it'll be on par with its big crossover SUV rivals.

The EPA released last week its estimates of 20 mpg city, 26 highway, 23 combined for the front-wheel drive 2020 Telluride. With all-wheel drive, the Telluride is rated at just 19/24/21 mpg. 

MORE: Read our 2020 Kia Telluride preview

Those figures compare well to other large three-row crossover SUVs, but don't beat them. The 2019 Chevrolet Traverse bests the Kia on the highway but can't match its city or combined figures. With front-wheel drive, the 2019 Traverse is rated at 18/27/21 mpg. The slightly smaller 2019 Honda Pilot's 19/27/22 mpg rating with front-wheel drive in most configurations puts it about on par with the Telluride, however.

The Telluride's EPA ratings also give us some insight into what's likely to come for the 2020 Hyundai Palisade. Both crossover SUVs share a platform and make use of a 291-horsepower 3.8-liter V-6 paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Neither crossover SUV will be available to start in a hybrid configuration like the Toyota Highlander and the upcoming 2020 Ford Explorer, however. 

The 2020 Telluride will cost $32,735 to start for the base LX trim level when it goes on sale this spring. All-wheel drive costs an additional $2,000. With every option selected, the Telluride SX will be priced at about $47,000. 

Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

Redesigned 2020 Ford Explorer to cost $33,860 to start Redesigned 2020 Ford Explorer to cost $33,860 to start
Reworked 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport bows with Eclipse Sport Cross style Reworked 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport bows with Eclipse Sport Cross style
2020 Kia Telluride crossover SUV rated as high as 23 mpg combined 2020 Kia Telluride crossover SUV rated as high as 23 mpg combined
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock fights for pickup truck buyers on a budget 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock fights for pickup truck buyers on a budget
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.