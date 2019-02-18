2020 Kia Telluride crossover SUV rated as high as 23 mpg combined

Fuel-economy ratings for the 2020 Kia Telluride show that the automaker's biggest crossover SUV won't exactly be frugal, but it'll be on par with its big crossover SUV rivals.

The EPA released last week its estimates of 20 mpg city, 26 highway, 23 combined for the front-wheel drive 2020 Telluride. With all-wheel drive, the Telluride is rated at just 19/24/21 mpg.

Those figures compare well to other large three-row crossover SUVs, but don't beat them. The 2019 Chevrolet Traverse bests the Kia on the highway but can't match its city or combined figures. With front-wheel drive, the 2019 Traverse is rated at 18/27/21 mpg. The slightly smaller 2019 Honda Pilot's 19/27/22 mpg rating with front-wheel drive in most configurations puts it about on par with the Telluride, however.

The Telluride's EPA ratings also give us some insight into what's likely to come for the 2020 Hyundai Palisade. Both crossover SUVs share a platform and make use of a 291-horsepower 3.8-liter V-6 paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Neither crossover SUV will be available to start in a hybrid configuration like the Toyota Highlander and the upcoming 2020 Ford Explorer, however.

The 2020 Telluride will cost $32,735 to start for the base LX trim level when it goes on sale this spring. All-wheel drive costs an additional $2,000. With every option selected, the Telluride SX will be priced at about $47,000.