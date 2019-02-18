2020 Ford Explorer priced, Manual transmission tips, 2021 Ford Mach E: What's New @ The Car Connection

Redesigned 2020 Ford Explorer to cost $33,860 to start

When it hits dealer showrooms this summer, the 2020 Ford Explorer will command $33,860—that's $400 more than the outgoing model.

Faulty fuel pump prompts Honda, Acura to recall 437k cars and crossover SUVs

Honda last week recalled nearly half a million sedans and crossovers SUVs sold under both its mainstream Honda and its upmarket Acura divisions due to a defective fuel pump.

2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock fights for pickup truck buyers on a budget

With its 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock, Ram revives an historic name for a special edition of its last-generation pickup truck. While there's a redesigned 2019 Ram 1500 pickup truck in dealers, the Warlock package is exclusively available on the old model that was renamed Ram 1500 Classic for the 2019 model year.

Engineering Explained walks you through the world of launching a manual transmission car

From Motor Authority:

How to drive a manual transmission? Take 5 minutes to find out

For those who've only ever driven an automatic, a manual transmission can be intimidating.

Potential third model from Rivian spied at EV startup's headquarters

U.S. electric car startup Rivian unveiled a pickup truck and SUV last November at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, but the company is known to be working on additional vehicles, one of which might have just been spotted.

Land Rover Discovery SVX cancelled, SVX name to live on

Land Rover's Special Vehicle Operations team has less to do than initially planned. Land Rover scrapped plans for an ultra-opulent Range Rover SV Coupe in late January, and now we learn that the hardcore Discovery SVX off-roader is no longer headed to production.

Ford crossover EV teaser photo

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Ford Mach E: What we know about 300-mile electric SUV

Grab some of the pony-car attitude and affordability of the Ford Mustang. Put it into a fully electric vehicle that channels some of what makes the Tesla Model 3 Performance so much in demand, versus other EVs. Support it and nurture it.

Prime time: Amazon invests in electric-truck hopeful Rivian

Rivian on Friday announced that Amazon will invest in the company, as it pushes ahead to bring its lineup of electric pickups and SUVs to market.

Production-bound Porsche Taycan electric car spotted cold-weather testing

Porsche's first electric car, the 2020 Taycan sedan, is sold out for a year—mainly to current Tesla owners.