Redesigned 2020 Ford Explorer to cost $33,860 to start

When it hits dealer showrooms this summer, the 2020 Ford Explorer will command $33,860—that's $400 more than the outgoing model.

For most buyers, the redesigned 2020 Explorer will be worth the extra cost. It boasts a new rear-wheel-drive platform shared with the Lincoln Navigator and considerably more features than its predecessor, even if the new Explorer looks a lot like it did before. That base price includes a mandatory $1,095 destination charge.

While the automaker hasn't detailed individual options or specifications, a spokesperson confirmed base prices for each of the 2020 Explorer's trim levels to The Car Connection. The 2020 Explorer will be available in base, XLT, Limited, Limited Hybrid, Platinum, and ST trims.

The base Explorer now features a power tailgate, an 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, LED headlights, and a suite of active safety tech such as automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitors, and active lane control.

The next step up is the 2020 Explorer XLT. For $37,770, it adds 18-inch alloy wheels, second-row captain's chairs, power front seats, keyless ignition, a 6.5-inch screen in the instrument cluster, and two extra USB ports (for a total of four).

The 2020 Explorer Limited costs $49,225 and adds leather upholstery, a wireless charging pad, a surround-view camera system, and a few other features. The Explorer Limited Hybrid costs $3,555 more than the equivalent non-hybrid, making it considerably more expensive than the roughly $38,000 Toyota Highlander Hybrid.

The range-topping Explorer Platinum costs $59,345 and it includes a 365-horsepower twin-turbo V-6 engine. The most powerful model, however, is the 2020 Explorer ST. For $55,845, it gets a 400-hp version of the twin-turbo V-6, a sport-tuned suspension, upgraded brakes, 21-inch wheels, and a host of styling and convenience features.

Ford did not say how much all-wheel drive will cost when the 2020 Explorer goes on sale this summer.