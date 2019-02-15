Honda Ridgeline recalled, Volvo V60 Cross Country driven, Kia Soul EV's 243-mile range: What's New @ The Car Connection

Honda Ridgeline recalled for fuel pump that may crack when exposed to car wash soap

Keeping a car clean is usually a good thing, but not when it comes to certain Honda Ridgeline pickup trucks. The Honda pickup is subject to a new recall to rectify a faulty fuel pump that could crack when exposed to certain car-wash detergents.

Detroit-built self-driving delivery vehicles put to the test in China

Detroit-based Quadrobot is ready to take its self-driving mail delivery vehicle on the road. The startup company told The Detroit Free Press Sunday that it has plans to begin tests in China, and locally in Michigan, later this year with its Quadrobot U1.

Lexus, Porsche, Toyota tops for long-term dependability in latest study

Three-year-old cars are more reliable than they used to be, J.D. Power found in its latest study of long-term reliability released Wednesday. The study named Lexus the most reliable brand, with 106 problems per 100 cars reported, while Porsche and Toyota tied for second place with 108 problems.

2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country

From Motor Authority:

First drive review: The 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country is Swedish perfection on wheels

The sun bathes Lulea, Sweden with light for less than eight hours during the middle of the winter. It rises over the Gulf of Bothnia and its small, frigid islands and sets behind the charming and colorful town scattered with red, yellow and white buildings.

John Cena's Ford GT for sale for the fourth time

It seems no one wants to keep this Liquid Blue 2017 Ford GT.

2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock arrives without oak sideboards of yore

The Ram 1500 pickup may be redesigned for 2019, but the previous-generation Ram 1500 lives on as the 1500 Classic. On Thursday, the brand injected a bit of life into the older but still kicking pickup. The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock made its debut, and it aims to give truck buyers a factory-modified pickup with value at the forefront.

2020 Kia Soul EV



From Green Car Reports:

2020 Kia Soul EV rated for 243 miles, improved efficiency

In just one model year, Kia has more than doubled the rated driving range for the Soul EV.

Dogs are cool, especially in Teslas with new Dog Mode

Judging from recent news reports, it's all too easy to focus on the limitations on electric cars—range, recharge speeds, and most recently, their cold weather performance.

Mileage or money? Fiat Chrysler pays for missing fuel economy targets

It turns out there's more than one way for automakers to meet fuel-economy targets. One is to develop and sell more fuel-efficient cars and trucks. The other—as demonstrated over the years by quite a few automakers—is to pay fuel economy fines to the U.S. Treasury as a course of doing business.