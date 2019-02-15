2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock fights for pickup truck buyers on a budget

With its 2015 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock, Ram revives an historic name for a special edition of its last-generation pickup truck. While there's a redesigned 2019 Ram 1500 pickup truck in dealers, the Warlock package is exclusively available on the old model that was renamed Ram 1500 Classic for the 2019 model year.

The 1500 Classic Warlock gains powder coated front and rear bumpers, a 1-inch lift, and heavy-duty shocks as standard. Other exterior appointments include a grille akin to the Power Wagon model, darkened headlight bezels, LED taillights, black badges, and "Warlock" graphics. Finally, its 20-inch aluminum wheels are finished in semi-gloss black.

Buyers can also add an optional Sport hood, black side steps, and a spray-in bedliner.

The graphics are a far cry from the original 1977 Dodge D100 Warlock with its gold wheels and wood bed stakes, however. That truck was part of Dodge's "adult toys" lineup that also included the Lil' Red Express, a Western-themed truck that was for a moment the fastest-accelerating American vehicle.

Inside, the 1500 Classic Warlock gains the truck's Luxury Group options as standard. The package includes Diesel Gray cloth seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, rear parking sensors, LED bed lighting, and power-folding mirrors. For a few extra comforts, heated seats and an 8.4-inch touchscreen are optional.

The 1500 Classic Warlock will compete with two other trucks: the Chevrolet Silverado Legacy and the GMC Sierra Limited. General Motors plans to build its previous-generation pickups through the end of 2019. They'll remain on sale alongside the new 2019 Silverado and Sierra, just as Ram does with its 1500 models.

Ram will offer the Warlock package on both quad and crew cab models, and either the 3.6-liter V-6 or 5.7-liter Hemi V-8 are available. The only catch is buyers must select the 5-foot, 7-inch bed. Prices start at $37,040, which includes destination, and the truck will arrive at dealers near the end of the first quarter of 2019.