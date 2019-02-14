Ford truck recall, New JLR engine, Washington state's EV push: What's New @ The Car Connection

1.5M Ford F-150 pickup trucks recalled over transmission problem

Ford Motor Company said Wednesday that it will recall about 1.3 million full-size pickup trucks in the U.S. to fix a software issue that could cause their automatic transmissions to abruptly downshift. The recall affects 2011-2013 Ford F-150 pickup trucks built with 6-speed automatic transmissions.

Lexus, Porsche, Toyota tops for long-term dependability in latest study

Three-year-old cars are more reliable than they used to be, J.D. Power found in its latest study of long-term reliability released Wednesday. The study named Lexus the most reliable brand, with 106 problems per 100 cars reported, while Porsche and Toyota tied for second place with 108 problems.

Gas prices hurts more than healthcare, Americans say

Americans consider fuel prices more important than their healthcare budget, results of a new study from GasBuddy revealed Tuesday.

Land Rover Range Rover Sport HST

From Motor Authority:

Jaguar-Land Rover nixes the V-6, debuts new inline-6 on Range Rover Sport HST

As we've speculated for years, Jaguar-Land Rover has a new inline-6 engine, and on Tuesday the company announced it will first find a home in the Land Rover Range Rover Sport HST.

Ferrari-based New Stratos is getting a manual gearbox

At last year's Geneva Motor Show, Manifattura Automobili Torino (MAT) finally brought the reborn Lancia Stratos, dubbed the New Stratos, to life. This year, the company will introduce a new option for the limited run of sports cars: a proper manual transmission.

1992 Dodge Viper in time-capsule condition for sale

The Dodge Viper left this world in 2017 and we have a feeling that fact has done good things for the cars' values. Case in point, this 1992 Dodge Viper for sale on eBay.

2019 Nissan Leaf

From Green Car Reports:

Bill could add Washington state to roster of California EV adoptees

Just as the Trump administration is attacking California's right to require electric cars to be sold in the state, California may be gaining support elsewhere.

Shoppers willing to pay more for electric cars, survey finds

Electric and alternative-fuel cars aren't just for early-adopting geeks anymore.

Qualcomm sells wireless charging patents to WiTricity

It's one of the worst nightmares for electric-car drivers: They go out to jump in their car, and somebody forgot to plug it in.