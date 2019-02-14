Honda Ridgeline recalled for fuel pump that may crack when exposed to car wash soap

Keeping a car clean is usually a good thing, but not when it comes to certain Honda Ridgeline pickup trucks. The Honda pickup is subject to a new recall to rectify a faulty fuel pump that could crack when exposed to certain car-wash detergents.

The recall approved by the NHTSa this week covers 106,683 affected Ridgelines from the 2017-2019 model years. Honda discovered that acids found in common car-care products such as car wash soaps and other detergents have an adverse reaction with the fuel pump. Exposure to these acids could cause the fuel pump to break down and crack.

If the pump cracks, the chance of a fuel leak increases, which can lead to a high risk of fire.

Honda instructed dealers to inspect the fuel pumps for cracks or other signs of wear. If no signs of damage are present, dealers will install a cover kit to protect the fuel cover from future damage. If a technician discovers damage to the fuel pump, the part will be replaced and then fitted with a cover kit for protection. Honda said it expects a small number of the affected Ridgelines will need new fuel pumps and that most owners will only need to have the cover installed. All of the work will be done free of charge to vehicles.

Honda said it expects to notify owners by mail of the recall no later than by the end of March.