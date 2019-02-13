1.5M Ford F-150 pickup trucks recalled over transmission problem

Ford Motor Company said Wednesday that it will recall about 1.3 million full-size pickup trucks in the U.S. to fix a software issue that could cause their automatic transmissions to abruptly downshift. The recall affects 2011-2013 Ford F-150 pickup trucks built with 6-speed automatic transmissions.

The trucks may unexpectedly downshift to first gear, which could result in loss of control or a crash. The automaker said it is aware of five crashes caused by the issue, one of which resulted in whiplash injury.

At fault is power control module software that needs to be updated to ensure communication with the transmission output sensor.

Ford said that the trucks affected by the recall were built between April 28, 2010, and Oct. 28, 2013, at its Dearborn, Michigan, plant, and between May 18, 2010, and Nov. 18, 2013, at its Claycomo, Missouri, plant. An additional 221,000 affected trucks were sold in Canada.

Ford did not specify when it will contact owners to make the free repair.

Ford Mustang, Lincoln Nautilus, Lincoln Continental, and Lincoln Navigator also recalled

Separately, Ford said Wednesday that it will recall about 31,000 other vehicles.

About 27,000 2017-2019 Lincoln Continental sedans will be recalled over door latches that may not engage correctly due to silicon contamination buildup. Ford said the issue affects all four doors and that dealers will replace all latches for free.

The third recall affects 2019 Mustang, Navigator, and Nautilus vehicles built with a digital instrument cluster that may not turn on when the vehicles are started. The free fix for the approximately 4,200 affected vehicles, built during a small window late last year and early this year, includes a software update.