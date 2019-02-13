2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, 2019 Corvette ZR1, Rivian's suitors: What's New @ The Car Connection

Feds say auto loans went up in 2018–but so did the number of delinquencies

Car shoppers borrowed more in 2018 than before, but roughly 7 million owners are behind in their car payments by 90 days or more, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York reported Tuesday.

Amazon makes investment in Aurora Innovation self-driving car company

Online shopping and technology giant Amazon last week confirmed that it has invested in a self-driving car technology startup called Aurora Innovation.

Reworked 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport bows with Eclipse Sport Cross style

The 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport made an early internet debut Tuesday ahead of its global unveiling at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show next month.

2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1

From Motor Authority:

10 things you need to know about the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1

The 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is a weapon.

WhatsApp founder offloading minty-fresh collection of Porsches

Porsche-philes, prepare your bank accounts. Gooding & Company will oversee an auction of 10 incredible Porsches from WhatsApp founder Jan Koum's collection.

Gone in 14(thousand) seconds: 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary edition sells out in hours

It took just four hours for the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition to sell out. All 500 cars are spoken for in the United States, the brand announced this past Saturday.

Rivian R1S

From Green Car Reports:

Report: Rivian in talks with GM and Amazon

General Motors and Amazon could soon invest between $1 billion and $2 billion into Michigan-based electric vehicle hopeful Rivian, according to a report from Reuters.

What EV advantages should ads emphasize for the masses in 2019: Twitter poll results

With the recent advent of more prevalent electric car ads, including one from Audi in the Superbowl and generic ads from Electrify America and Veloz, we thought it was high-time to ask our readers what they think is worth advertising about electric cars.

Polar vortex tests viability of renewable power

There's nothing like a good polar vortex to put the power system to the test—unless maybe it's a summer heat wave.