2019 Mercedes CLS-Class, 2019 Maserati Levante GTS, Tesla Model 3 charging: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS Class Review

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class may carry over its predecessors' trademark style, but it's what's underhood that makes it really stand out. For the first time, the CLS-Class is a hybrid (though a mild one) tuned both for performance and efficiency.

NYPD calls on Google and Waze to stop sharing DUI checkpoints

The New York Police Department asked Google's crowd-sourced Waze navigation app to remove the ability to pinpoint where police and checkpoints for drunk driving are located.

Chicago tows about 50 cars from its streets every day

Thousands of Chicago residents have left their homes this winter to find their cars no longer where they parked them. The vehicles weren't stolen. City workers instead towed them from their spaces after deeming they were in the way.

2019 Maserati Levante GTS

First drive review: 2019 Maserati Levante GTS completes a beast

Italian cars are known for four things: beauty, speed, noise, and a special feel. Fail on any of these and the car feels authentic like ravioli from a can.

2020 Toyota Highlander spy shots

Toyota engineers have been spotted testing a prototype for a redesigned Highlander.

Amazon invests in self-driving car company Aurora Innovation

What started with books has reached the budding self-driving car sector. Amazon has invested in self-driving car company Aurora Innovation, the self-driving technology firm announced last Thursday.

2018 Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3 could charge faster in Europe, charging network results suggest

Deliveries of the Tesla Model 3 in Europe have just started. So too have some accounts of the most significant difference included in European-market versions of the electric sedan: their CCS Combo DC fast charging port.

One-step Plug&Charge coming to Greenlots stations

No more RFID tags!

Purdue scientists test flow battery for EVs, claim 300-mile range

According to scientists at Purdue University, the best way to charge electric car batteries may be to take them to a gas station, and have them serviced at an instant oil-change shop.