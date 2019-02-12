2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid's fuel economy rivals Prius, other models less impressive

Fuel economy estimates from the EPA for the 2020 Toyota Corolla range from below average to ultra thrifty depending on what's underhood.

The EPA estimates 30 mpg city, 38 highway, 33 combined for what's likely to be the most popular version of the 2020 Corolla: the L, LE, and XLE trim level with the continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) and the standard 1.8-liter inline-4 engine.

Curiously, the more powerful Corolla SE and XSE boast a larger 2.0-liter inline-4 rated at a more impressive 31/40/34 mpg with the optional CVT.

The figures are in line with the compact car segment, though the Corolla's arch-rival, the Honda Civic, bests the Corolla at 32/42/36 mpg; the Hyundai Elantra also squeezes one more mpg from the combined and city ratings and is estimated to net 32/40/35 mpg.

READ MORE: 2020 Toyota Corolla unveiled: More power, style for compact sedan

Opting for a manual transmission drops city fuel economy with the base engine, but raises highway numbers for a total rating of 29/39/33 mpg. A manual transmission is standard for the SE and XSE's 2.0-liter engine and it's rated at 29/36/32 mpg.

2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid

What should really impress buyers looking at the 2020 Corolla is the Hybrid model. The EPA rates the 2020 Corolla Hybrid at 53/52/52 mpg, which creeps into Prius territory. The standard Prius returns 58/53/56 mpg in Eco trim, while other trims are rated at 54/50/52 mpg. Adding all-wheel drive to the Prius, a new option for the 2019 model year, knocks the figures down further to 52/48/50 mpg.

ALSO SEE: 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid: 50-mpg hybrid tech for a new normal

The new Corolla Hybrid will also give Honda Insight shoppers an alternative. Honda's hybrid sedan is rated 55/49/52 mpg in most configurations; the combined mpg number matches the Corolla Hybrid.

Look for the first 2020 Corollas to reach Toyota dealers this spring.