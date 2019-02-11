1.5M more cars added to Takata airbag recall

Takata logo (photo by Flickr user jo.schz)
Sean Szymkowski Sean Szymkowski Contributor
February 11, 2019

Last week, more than half a dozen automakers added another 1.5 vehicles to the growing list of cars recalled to fix faulty Takata airbags.

The issue is the same as other Takata airbag recalls and it affects both driver- and passenger-side airbags, depending on vehicles. Airbag inflators made by Japanese automotive supplier Takata may explode in the event of a crash if they have been exposed to long-term humidity or temperature cycling. The exploding inflator could spray occupants with shrapnel and cause serious injury or death. So far, 15 U.S. drivers have died due to the faulty airbags and 250 have been injured.

MORE: Toyota adds 1.3 million more vehicles to Takata airbag recall in US

Below are the latest vehicles now subject to the Takata airbag recall:

6,523 Audi vehicles

- 2017 Audi R8 

- 2016-2017 Audi TT

266,044 BMW vehicles

- 2015 BMW X1 

- 2007-2014 BMW X5 and X6

- 2000-2003 BMW 5-Series and some X5 models with an optional sport steering wheel

288,779 Mercedes-Benz vehicles

- 2010-2015 C250, C300, C300 4Matic, C350, and C63 AMG models. The recall covers sedans, coupes, and convertibles

- 2010-2017 E350, E350 4Matic, E400, E400 4Matic, and E550 models. The recall covers sedans, coupes, and convertibles

- 2010-2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK250, GLK350, and GLK350 4Matic

- 2011-2014 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG

826,144 Subaru vehicles

- 2010-2013 Subaru Forester

- 2010-2011 Subaru Impreza. The recall covers sedans and hatchbacks

- 2010-2014 Subaru Legacy

- 2010-2014 Subaru Outback

- 2010-2014 Subaru Tribeca

- 2010-2014 Subaru WRX

68,637 Tesla vehicles

- 2014-2014 Tesla Model S

112,871 Volkswagen vehicles

- 2015-2016 VW Eos

- 2015-2017 VW CC

- 2015 VW Passat

Over 11,000 Ferrari models are also part of the latest round of Takata airbag recalls.

ALSO SEE: FCA adds 1.6M vehicles to Takata airbag recall

Each automaker will replace the airbag inflators at no charge to customers. Owners will receive notification from the companies when dealers have the necessary parts to replace the faulty inflators, most by the middle of this year.

