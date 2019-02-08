2019 Chicago Auto Show, Mid-engine Corvette badge leaks, Green New Deal: What's New @ The Car Connection

The 8 most exciting new cars at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show

The world's automakers gathered under the bright lights at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show on Thursday to show off some off their latest and greatest new cars, trucks, and SUVs.

2020 Ford Ranger recalled for shifter that could pop out of park

The 2020 Ford Ranger only began to reach dealership lots last month, but the automaker said Wednesday it will recall about 3,500 trucks in North America.

2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition looks back, seats just five

The 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition unveiled Wednesday ahead of its Chicago auto show debut next month is a flashback in more ways than just its retro-inspired badging.

2020 Chevrolet C8 Corvette logos via GM-Trucks.com

From Motor Authority:

Mid-engine Chevrolet C8 Corvette gauge cluster animation, logo leaked

The 2020 mid-engine Chevrolet C8 Corvette is the subject of two new leaks, and both show the revised Corvette logo for the first time.

2019 VW Jetta GLI arrives with GTI and Golf R hand-me-downs

Volkswagen launched a new generation of the Jetta compact sedan for 2019 but the version we're most interested in is only making its appearance now.

2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition celebrates 30 years of spritely fun

Hurricane Harvey Floodwaters

From Green Car Reports:

Green New Deal introduced to Congress aims to cut emissions, create jobs

Until now, the Green New Deal proposed by various Congressional Democrats has been mostly a theory—the idea that a concerted national push, with significant federal support, could accomplish goals of significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions while spurring the economy and creating widespread green-tech jobs.

GM electric vehicles could be profitable early next decade, says CEO

Incentives, credits, and compliance schemes can only get the electric vehicle market so far. The real test of its success will be when large, established automakers can get to a point when they can call them profitable.

Lyft plans to give riders and drivers an electric lift

Lyft is the latest car-sharing company to sign onto an effort to make ride-sharing cars more efficient.