2020 Kia Telluride pricing, Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro revealed, Tesla slashes Model 3 cost: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Kia Telluride arrives this spring, will cost $32,735

The 2020 Kia Telluride three-row crossover SUV will cost $32,735 to start when it launches this spring.

NTSB recommends lowering drunk-driving threshold

In the National Transportation Safety Board’s annual "Most Wanted" list, the government organization called on all states to move to a .05 blood alcohol content (BAC) threshold to categorize drunk driving.

2020 Toyota upgrades pickup trucks, SUVs with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay

At the 2019 Chicago Auto Show on Thursday, Toyota took the wraps off of updated versions of its pickup trucks and SUVs. Sure, they may have new headlights and wheels, but the big news comes inside where the 2020 Tacoma, Tundra, Sequoia, and 4Runner finally feature an infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

2020 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro

From Motor Authority:

2020 Toyota Sequoia joins the TRD Pro off-road gang

It's not only American brands offering full-size off-roaders these days. Having already joined the fun with a Tundra pickup packed with off-road goodies engineered under the TRD Pro banner, Toyota is now giving the Sequoia SUV the same treatment.

2019 Cadillac XT5 Sport Edition subtly adds style

Cadillac XT5 buyers will soon be able to enhance the small crossover SUV's looks with a Sport Edition option introduced on Thursday at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show.

Life before Supra: Toyota's Gazoo Racing restored a 1966 Sports 800 and it's awesome

Toyota will always be synonymous with the Supra name, but even before the Supra was a twinkle in some engineer's eye, there was the Sports 800.

2019 Tesla Model 3 Performance

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla Model 3 price cut another $1,100, for base price of $44,100

For the second time in barely more than a month, Tesla has cut the price of its entry-level Model 3.

Hyundai and Kia EVs may just avoid "compliance car" stigma, but is that enough?

The Kia Niro EV that we drove earlier this week is one of the year’s best new green vehicles, and a great long-range electric car.

Tesla buys ultracapacitor company to boost energy density

Maxwell Technologies, a San Diego company that specializes in ultracapacitor energy storage, announced Monday that it is being bought by Tesla in a stock swap valued at $218 million.