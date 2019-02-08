2020 Ford Ranger recalled for shifter that could pop out of park

2019 Ford Ranger
Sean Szymkowski Sean Szymkowski Contributor
February 8, 2019

The 2020 Ford Ranger only began to reach dealership lots last month, but the automaker said Wednesday it will recall about 3,500 trucks in North America.

Ford said that there is potential for drivers to shift the truck's gear lever out of park while the car is off and without a foot on the brake pedal. The automaker said it needs to verify the shifter interlock functionality on about 3,500 trucks total—3,000 in the United States and 500 in Canada.

MORE: Read our 2019 Ford Ranger first drive review

In the affected trucks, the transmission lever bezel wiring may interfere with the shifter interlock override function, which keeps the vehicle locked in the park gear. If there is an interference, nothing can stop the vehicles from shifting out of park while the truck isn't running. 

Ford said the affected Rangers were built between June 4, 2018, and Jan. 9 2019.

ALSO SEE: 2019 Ford Ranger pickup truck priced from $25,395

Dealers will be instructed to test for the interlock override function. If a technician is able to shift the truck out of park while the car isn't running or without a foot on the brake, he or she will look for wiring interference. The wiring harness will be relocated and the technician will perform the same test to see if the truck remains locked in park or not.

The automaker did not provide information on when it plans for the recall to begin.

Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2020 Subaru Legacy revealed: AWD sedan hits the big screen 2020 Subaru Legacy revealed: AWD sedan hits the big screen
2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road revealed: Crossover SUV with off-road potential 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road revealed: Crossover SUV with off-road potential
2020 Nissan Rogue Sport unveiled: Crossover SUV adds active safety features 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport unveiled: Crossover SUV adds active safety features
2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition looks back, seats just five 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition looks back, seats just five
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.