2020 Nissan Rogue Sport unveiled: Crossover SUV adds active safety features

Every version of the 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport will be sold with active safety features designed to prevent a collision, the automaker said Thursday at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show.

All three trim levels of the 2020 Rogue Sport will come standard with forward-collision warnings, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, rear automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warnings, blind-spot monitors, and automatic high-beam headlights. That suite of features was previously not available on the base Rogue S trim level but was standard on the Rogue SV and SL trims.

Otherwise, the Rogue Sport marks 2020 with new headlights, taillights, and revised bumpers. New wheel designs and a pair of bright colors—Nitro Lime Metallic and Monarch Orange Metallic—join the Rogue Sport's paint palette. The small crossover SUV's new grille has a V-shaped design that ties it in with the 2019 Nissan Altima mid-size sedan.

Underhood, the 2020 Rogue Sport retains a 141-horsepower 2.0-liter inline-4 paired to a continuously variable automatic transmission that shuttles power to either the front or all four wheels.

Nissan did not say how much the 2020 Rogue Sport will cost when it goes on sale later this year. Last year's model started at about $23,300.

The Rogue Sport shares its name but not its underpinnings or engine with the larger Rogue crossover SUV.