2020 Kia Telluride arrives this spring, will cost $32,735

The 2020 Kia Telluride three-row crossover SUV will cost $32,735 to start when it launches this spring.

That base price includes a $1,045 destination fee, but it doesn't leave buyers short on standard features. Kia said the base Telluride LX trim comes with 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, synthetic leather upholstery, an 8.0-inch touchscreenfor infotainment, and a host of active safety equipment. The next trim up, the Telluride S,starts at $35,035 and includes 20-inch wheels, a different grille design and exterior trim, power sunroof, and heated seats. The interior also sees upgraded materials.

CHECK OUT: 2020 Kia Telluride debuts: Finally in the big crossover SUV game

For $38,135, buyers can step into the Telluride EX which builds on the S with a few extra goodies such as a power liftgate, leather upholstety, navigation and a 10.3-inch touchscreen, and cooled first-row seats. The range-topping Telluride SX trim throws a barrel of luxury features into the three-row crossover SUV. Buyers will find Harman Kardon premium audio, 20-inch black sport wheels, dual sunroofs, and a surround view camera system.

An optional $4,000 SX Presitge package adds nappa leather seating, a premium headliner, and head-up display. Rear-seat second-row passengers also gain cooled seats and the driver can grab onto a heated steering wheel during chilly weather. The package also adds all-wheel drive. All trims pack a 3.8-liter V-6 engine that makes 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. An 8-speed automatic is the only transmission of choice.

READ THIS: 2020 Hyundai Palisade first drive review: Enter Sandman

Kia said the 2020 Telluride's spring launch will come with limited availability for the vehicle, but it will reach dealer lots before cousin Hyundai launches its own three-row crossover SUV in the Palisade this summer.