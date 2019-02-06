2019 Ram multi-function tailgate, New Mazda SUV teased, Tesla roadside assistance: What's New @ The Car Connection

All aboard: 2019 Ram 1500 debuts new "barn door" tailgate

Pickup truck tailgates no longer simply open, close, lock, and unlock. The 2019 Ram 1500 soon will be available with a tailgate that can either drop down or be opened in a 60/40 split, similar to barn doors.

GM begins laying off white-collar workforce

Following its offers buy out thousands of its employees last year, General Motors on Monday began the process of laying off about 4,000 white-collar workers.

2019 Ford Edge, Lincoln Nautilus miss out on Top Safety Pick award

Both the 2019 Ford Edge and 2019 Lincoln Nautilus missed out on an IIHS Top Safety Pick award because of their subpar headlights.

Teaser for new Mazda SUV debuting at 2019 Geneva auto show

New Mazda SUV bound for 2019 Geneva Auto Show

Mazda will use next month's 2019 Geneva International Motor Show to unveil a new crossover SUV.

Shelby Mustang enthusiasts discover and reunite three GT500 convertible prototypes

Decades kept them apart, but today, three 1969 Ford Shelby GT500 convertible prototypes are among each other's company again.

Lagonda All-Terrain SUV concept rolling silently to Geneva debut

Aston Martin is in the midst of a revival of fellow historic British brand Lagonda.

2018 Tesla Model S and 2018 Tesla Model X

Tesla aims to make service quicker, roadside assistance automatic

Soon, if your Tesla breaks down, you may not even have to call a tow truck. Your car will do it for you.

How to charge your electric car from the sun, at home

With the big upturn in electric-car adoption driven by the Tesla Model 3, incoming Kia and Hyundai options, and the highly competitive Chevrolet Bolt, many drivers will be moving to vehicles that will be primarily charged at home.

Tesla battery packs coming to Electrify America chargers

Electrify America has been billed as a charging network to compete with Tesla's Superchargers. Now it turns out, they may be partners as well.