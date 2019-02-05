2020 Ford Super Duty unveiled, BMW M850i First Edition, Solar charging: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty revealed: Gasser steps up

The updated Ford F-Series 2020 Super Duty battle the redesigned Ram Heavy Duty and Chevrolet Silverado HD pickup trucks with a newly optional 7.3-liter V-8 gasoline engine and a 10-speed automatic transmission.

New Jersey, Washington protect consumers with best new car lemon laws

The Center For Auto Safety found that New Jersey and Washington state do a better job protecting consumers with defective cars than other states.

2019 Audi A7 Review

The 2019 Audi A7 matches style with comfort, utility, and speed like a private jet. It's the second-generation of a car that helped define a new look for luxury cars, and this year it receives some bleeding-edge tech befitting its price.

BMW M850i xDrive Coupe First Edition basks in exclusive luxury elements

Better late than never. The first 8-Series cars reached dealers this past December, but on Monday BMW revealed an M850i xDrive Coupe First Edition that will grace markets around the world this spring.

GM cuts 4,000 jobs in North America in latest round of layoffs

General Motors on Monday began the process of cutting 4,000 jobs currently held at its operations in the United States and Canada.

What to expect in a Porsche 911 hybrid

The idea of a hybrid seems anathema to the spirit of the Porsche 911 at first blush. A hybrid aimed at fuel economy betrays the 911’s sports car mission, and adding motors and batteries to increase power would increase weight, which is a sports car’s natural enemy. Then again, one of Porsche’s greatest cars was the 2015 918 Spyder. The supercar made 887 horsepower and could reach 211 mph in part because it was a hybrid with two electric motors and a battery pack.

George Parrot's home solar installation [Credit: George Parrot]

How to charge your electric car from the sun, at home

With the big upturn in electric-car adoption driven by the Tesla Model 3, incoming Kia and Hyundai options, and the highly competitive Chevrolet Bolt, many drivers will be moving to vehicles that will be primarily charged at home.

Tesla battery packs coming to Electrify America chargers

Electrify America has been billed as a charging network to compete with Tesla's Superchargers.

What EV advantages should ads emphasize for the masses in 2019? Take our Twitter poll

With as many as ten new electric-car models arriving on U.S. roads in 2019, automakers are showing a new willingness to advertise them.