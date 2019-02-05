NTSB calls on Congress to make collision-avoidance tech mandatory for new vehicles

The NTSB released its annual "Most Wanted" list, actions it hopes the federal government takes in the next one to two years. On top of the docket: to mandate that every new vehicle sold in the U.S. features crash-avoidance technology such as automatic emergency braking.

The list, published on Monday ahead of the president's State of the Union address, calls on Congress to act on various safety recommendations proposed. The NTSB said that motor vehicle crashes remain a leading cause of death in the U.S., and many of the crashes could be avoided with active safety technology such as automatic emergency braking. The list of actions includes expanding the NHTSA's 5-star rating system to include tests that rate forward-collision avoidance systems. The insurance industry-funded IIHS already tests automatic emergency braking systems this in its own testing.

The NTSB said that ratings for a car's forward-collision avoidance tech should be listed on federally mandated window stickers that list manufacturer's suggested retail prices and fuel economy data. Additionally, the NTSB said that the systems need to be able to detect and brake for motorcycles, too.

Not only did the NTSB propose the tech be included on every new car, it asked lawmakers to push for the technology as standard equipment on every motorhome, semi truck, and bus on U.S. roads. Kicking out to the future, these goals should fuel the development of pedestrian collision-avoidance systems.

The NTSB's wish will largely become reality without any government action, at least for passenger cars and trucks.

In 2016, 20 automakers signed on to make automatic emergency braking and forward collision warnings standard on every new car by September 2022. The automakers that took the pledge make up 99 percent of new-car sales in the U.S. The tech is also finally making its way to some of the final holdouts in the industry, such as heavy duty pickup trucks.